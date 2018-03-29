Letter to the Editor: Senator Montford reflects on 2018 legislative budget

The State of Florida experienced many trials in the past several months. Hurricanes swept across the state leaving unprecedented destruction in their wake. A school shooting devastated families in Broward County and shook the foundation of our state and country, forcing us to reckon with the severe mental health crisis and safety precautions in our schools. Opioid drug use skyrocketed into a crisis demanding that the legislature take a holistic approach to find proactive and timely solutions. These all put a necessary strain on the state budget. However, Florida remains resolved to stay strong and focused. Senator Montford shared these thoughts on the budget this year,

“Though we expected a tough budget year, I’m concerned with some of the most fundamental aspects of the budget. Education saw an increase of less than half a dollar in the base student allocation; that is just .01%. With 27,000 new students, standard inflation costs and hurricane impacts, this will not cover it. We cannot continue to have a world-class education system when we refuse to pay for it. Additionally, we have continually neglected across the board pay increases for our state employees over the last decade and returned to that trend this year. One of the most important engines behind any business is their workforce; the same is true for the State of Florida. These issues clearly illustrate the need for the state to reevaluate basic government functions and take an active approach in funding them.

Despite the many disappointments, I advocated for the dollars so desperately needed in North Florida and there were some wins for the area. Infrastructure is a continually growing need and imperative to economic development. This year the legislature recognized that need with almost $30 million for the small county road resurface assistance program and more than $72 million for the small county outreach program, of which $15 million will go directly to rural areas of opportunity.

Many of our most fiscally constrained counties face insurmountable price tags on wastewater treatment and management, which is why I fought to include $18 million for grant programs. Proper water management is the foundation of any community’s ability to thrive. While this money is great news, water projects in North Florida came up short. Rural districts simply do not have the taxing capacity to meet the needs that are so apparent. We must provide more state assistance.

Accessible outdoor space plays a vital role in our communities, giving children and families a place to gather, enjoy the great outdoors and share the importance of physical activity. The City of Madison will receive $50,000 for Jesse W. Solomon Park.

In education, it has become apparent that early childhood education and kindergarten readiness is a likely indicator of later success. Rural areas have little or no access to quality programs. This year I fought for money to expand a program that is preparing children for kindergarten in Jefferson County to include Liberty, Madison, Wakulla and Gadsden Counties as well. As an educator I know the difference a quality education can make in child’s life and, regardless of where you live, you should have every opportunity for a first class education.”

*All appropriations are subject to Governor’s veto.

Senator Bill Montford

Senator Bill Montford (D-Tallahassee) represents the Florida Senate’s third district, which includes the following counties: Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla. Senator Montford was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and subsequently re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism, Vice Chair of Communications, Energy, and Public Utilities and member of Appropriations, Appropriations Subcommittee on Pre-K - 12 Education, Health Policy and Rules.