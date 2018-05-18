Letter To The Editor: Hard Truths

To the citizens of Madison County,

I originally signed this letter with my full name. However, with my partner being an employee of the Madison County District School Board, we were in fear of their job. I do not want to hide behind a pseudonym, but we desperately need to keep my partner's job. Even the small amount they make helps.

I have lived in Madison County most of my life. Even when I have lived in other parts of these United States of America, this is where I call home. My family’s roots are deep in these parts. I say that because as I write this letter, it is with a heavy heart. Our children are in serious trouble.

Greene Publishing, Inc. published an article this past Wednesday titled, “Debate Continues Over SROs.” The article talked about the school board hiring School Resource Officers (SROs) There was some contention, clearly. I’ll stop there. For now.

This is the definition of SROs: “A school resource officer is a commissioned, sworn law enforcement officer, not a “security guard.” NASRO recommends that all SROs be issued and carry all the same equipment they'd have on any other law enforcement assignment.” That is from the National Association of School Resource Officers.

SROs are sworn-in officers who are in the schools. They keep the peace, promote safety, make incident reports and occasionally make arrests. At least, they make arrests in Madison County schools. That is the hard truth. Our kids run our schools and there is a serious disciplinary issue. Those that don’t believe this are blind to the facts. We can say, “Well, it starts at home.” Or, “It’s their parent’s fault.” True, maybe. We have all been kids at some point in our lives. We can be stubborn or hellish, but at what point do we let it continue?

Here recently, there was an incident at one of the schools where a student was detained by a teacher with force. The student had been asked to follow a direct order having to do with school dress code policy. The student replied with an explicit retort that Greene Publishing, Inc. would not like me repeating. Allegedly, the teacher went to the student to have conversation and the student swung on the teacher. The teacher had no choice but to use force to detain the student. Fast forward a bit, the teacher was suspended (with pay) the next day and the student was back at school the day after the teacher was suspended. DOES ANYONE SEE SOMETHING WRONG WITH THIS? Mind you, this student has had MULTIPLE disciplinary issues. Multiple. This student had every right to believe he could get away with it. Why? Because he has in the past. Imagine for me, being another student, 12 or 13 years of age watching this go down. Why should they care about their behavior? Side note, this student has recently been arrested for armed robbery in Alachua County (This was after the incident with the teacher). Sure, that was one student. Madison County Central School has over 1,200 students in their hallways and classrooms, with only one SRO present at any given time. I digress. I’ll just let this one incident soak in. We need more SROs. Period.

Back to the topic at hand. The Madison County District School Board (MCDSB) … I believe they are disconnected with the teachers of this county. Teachers are more than just people that teach a certain subject to students. They are mentors, a friend, maybe they are the only sense of security their students will EVER see in their pre-adult life. They spend more time with our kids than most of their parents do. From 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., our kids are with these teachers, Monday through Friday. They see the things that go on in the hallways. They see the things that go on in classrooms. They even see the things that go on in the locker rooms. Does the MCDSB? Nope.

When was the last time any of the school board members walked the halls? When was the last time they stepped foot in a class room to observe or talk to the teachers as a collective group? I bet never. I say all this in ignorance. Maybe they have friends, or family, in Madison County who are teachers. Maybe not. But I can bet my last dollar they haven’t called a workshop for the teachers to have a meeting, or “training” (teachers love those!) to find out the WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE and HOWs of the schools they were elected to officiate. Greene Publishing, Inc. has been reporting to us for months that we could be going to charter, and the state is “going to come in and just tell us what to do.” Which means y’all’s jobs are on the line. I reckon y’all need to step up to the plate and get to it. This is our year, or WAS. As a citizen, I’m not so sure anymore.

VeEtta Hagan. She is exactly why I wrote this letter and yet I feel like I will talk less about her than any other topic I have addressed. Please bear with me. I have hard feelings towards her. Hagan is the down fall of our board and school district. Year after year, she continues to be the cancer that keeps us down. As an elected official, she infuriates me. She is the epitome of entitlement, and somehow, she gets re-elected year after year. "They [Deputies] only go through six to nine months of training and then they come out, and they think they're gangsters. I don't think they should make as much as a teacher," said Hagan. "We can outsource. We don't need to have anyone from the Sheriff's Office. We can advertise, people will want to come work for us.” No thank you, VeEtta Hagan. I am speaking directly to you. You literally just insulted every law enforcement officer and then say, “people will want to come work for us.” My goodness. And this is not the first time you have made comments like this. You were once quoted saying the former Madison Academy was the, “white school.” Excuse me? Imagine if Bart Alford or Susie Williamson said the same vice versa. “Madison County Central School is the ‘black school.’” There would be an uproar. I am not ok with this. And neither should any of your constituents. That is not professional. You are on the tax payer’s dime and should act like it. You are paid close to $27k a year to attend a bi-monthly meeting. C’mon Ms. Hagan.

I’m going to close this letter with this:

• We need more SROs. At least until we get the disciplinary issues under control, while we have control over our county.

• Board Members: Meet with your teachers. Meet with your constituents. It is more than a twice a month meeting and a state progress report. These teachers care about these kids. And these kids care about the teachers. MEET WITH THEM!

• VeEtta Hagan. Please retire. Your service has been noted and acknowledged. You are voted in by District 3, but make decisions for the entire county. I wish I could vote against you.

Signed, almost with remorse,

(Name withheld but on file at this newspaper)