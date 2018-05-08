Letter To The Editor: Anti Gun Kids

Kids walked out of school again last week, In memory of the Columbine and the Parkland shootings by two mentally disturbed youths. Unfortunately, these kids have no idea what is really going on in the US. There are very many deaths that can and should be stopped however Firearm deaths are very very low in comparison. We don’t ban the Automobile when deaths with automobiles happen like today in Toronto. We don’t ban fat foods when people die by being overweight. Please see the following causes of death in the US. This is as of April 10th. The 100th. Day of 2018

Abortion; 137,094 or 1,370.94 per day.

The killing of babies is accepted in the US. We taxpayers actually fund the killings with over 500 million of our tax Dollars and more every year.

Tobacco; 43,946 or 439.46 per day.

Tobacco has killed millions of people over the years. This is a personal choice therefore I can live with that, I feel that only an idiot would ever smoke, it’s called suicide.

Obesity; 38,722 or 387.72 per day.

Obesity is also a choice, however, perhaps banning the spoon, and the fork, after all, that may save some 300 people every single day, would it not?

Medical Error; 31,787 or 317.87 per day.

I have no idea where to go with this one. I do believe more people are saved than killed.

Alcohol; 12, 519 or 125.19 per day

If we ban the plastic and glass bottles, would that save 125 or more people per day? We tried banning booze many years ago creating havoc throughout the country. Should we try this again?

Suicide; 5,610 or 56.10 per day

By banning ropes, knives, blankets, plastic bags, and bathtubs, we may save 56 people per day.

Drunk Driving; 4,310 or 43.10 per day

By Banning driving while drunk we would save 43 people per day. Oh never mind we’ve already done that. Works great does it not?

Poisoning; 4,018 or 40.18 per day

Banning all poisons would save 40 people every day. We may be run over with rats and mice including ants but that would save all those people that eat the stuff.

9- Driving/Texting; 4,015 or 40.15 per day

Teenaged anti gunners, please try to think, even perhaps for just a moment. Forty (40) of you die each and every single day from texting while driving; perhaps we should ban texting while driving? Oh! Wait we have already tried that. Perhaps we should ban your Cell Phone, and your driving, until you’re 21? After all, that would save 40 of you teenagers each and every single day.

10- Drug Abuse; 3,912 or 39.12 per day.

Drugs have been banned for over 80 years. We have spent Billions and Billions of dollars on drug control. Yet one can find drugs on most every street corner of the United States. Works great does it not?

Prescription drugs; 1,928 or 19.28 per day

I have no idea how anyone can do anything, to prevent these deaths. Other than prohibiting one from giving or selling drugs prescribed by a Doctor. Never mind, that is already against the law therefore how can that happen?

Knives and or sharp instruments; 1,607 or 16 per day.

Like Britain, perhaps we should ban anything but Butter knives? After All, that would save 16 people every single day.

Hammers; 884 or 8.84 per day.

Perhaps if we banned hammers from all others than open carry licensed carpenters, we could save lives from all the bad hammer guys.

Rifles including AR-15’s 373 or 3.73 per day.

And these numbers include accidental shootings and suicide yet this is what these kids want to ban. I also read that there were over 900 to 1400 drowning’s I can’t verify these numbers therefore not included in the list, another was walking while texting and falling in the street, and getting run over by a car, truck, train, and busses. The number was well over 400 people. Something else to think about, Israel started training School Teachers with firearms in 1974, guess what. There have been two attacks in 44 years, and teachers killed both. Yet here in Florida, many are against arming the teachers that are willing to go through the training unless they complete one or more hundred hours of training. Well now, many Police, Deputies, Troopers, FBI, CIA, and I’ve met them all. Shoot their Firearms on qualification day and that day only, and many must try well let’s say a couple of times to qualify? Example; New York City Police shot (9) nine innocent people and completely missed the perpetrator with 92 rounds fired. We’re not able to depend on Government entities for protections most times. Things always happen in seconds, and protection from Police begins in minutes. Actually, 2.46 million U.S. adults used a Firearm for self-defense in each of the years from 1996 through 1998 according to CDC. I cannot verify any latter dates.

I also wonder. Where did these kids receive the monies to skip school and ride a bus all the way to DC, Tallahassee, Houston, New York, Boston, New Haven, San Diego, and others?

George Pouliotte