Letter to the Editor: Advertising Works!

At this year’s Storytelling Festival in November we worked hard to collect demographics on the people who attended. We did this in order to find out where people were coming from and what was the best form of advertising for our event.

In past years we have tried this with not much success, so this year everyone who filled out our form was entered into a drawing for one hundred dollars. Seventy-seven people entered (one per family), and we collected a lot of data that we hope will help us in the future.

One thing that was made clear was that our advertising in your two newspapers and the article and ad we had in the Front Porch magazine brought many to our event. Interestingly, these people were not from just Madison and Jefferson Counties, but from Jasper, Perry, Live Oak, and Lake City. A few from South Georgia marked one or both of your publications as a reason they knew about our event.

So, thank you for all your help in creating the advertising we did and for the wonderful articles you put in about what Madison County Florida Storytelling is doing. It’s a big endeavor to bring an event like this to Madison County. We work hard to promote the art and tradition of storytelling via a family-friendly event. We are especially grateful for the opportunity our festival gives to our young people to get up in front of a big crowd and tell their own stories.

Thank you for believing in our dream.

Sincerely,

Jim Glaser and Wanda Violet