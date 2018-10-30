LES to hold holiday food drive

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

From now until Friday, Nov. 9, Lee Elementary School (LES) is hosting a holiday food drive for the purpose of helping supply families with a hearty Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 22. Donations of canned foods are welcomed. LES is also looking for local businesses or families to consider donating towards the purchase of turkeys to complete the Thanksgiving meal gifts. For more information, call LES at (850) 973-5030. LES is located at 7731 E US Hwy. 90, in Lee.