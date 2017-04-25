Leona B. Gay, age 98, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 21, 2017. She was born and raised in the Hickory Grove Community of Madison County. As a child, she attended Hickory Grove Methodist Church. Throughout her life, she attended church faithfully, and upon her death was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 25 at 11a.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, with a burial at MacClenny Cemetery, in MacClenny, Fl. Visitation was held on Monday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mae Buchanan Blair; her first husband, Cecil Coleman; her second husband, A. J. Gay; four brothers, Ira, Wiley, Wilson and Buck; and two sisters, Mildred Vaughn and Frances Cantrell. She is survived by her daughter, Elease Wyers; two step-daughters, Joyce Wells and Gloria Cherry and husband John; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Leona graduated from Pinetta High School and went on to work in, and eventually own her own restaurant, at Camp Blanding Army Base, during World War II. Although she was primarily a homemaker, she used the skills and work ethic taught by her parents to work as a florist, seamstress, and business owner.

