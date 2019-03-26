Lena (Lynn) Elizabeth Howard Wood passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla., surrounded by her family.

Lynn was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Norwich, England to Bessie and Henry Howard. She was the youngest of six siblings and adored them all.

Lynn met and married a handsome USAF mechanic, Jerry Donald Wood, and they raised their daughter, Dawn, in England until they were transferred back to the United States, where they had their second child, Tim.

Lynn and the children followed Jerry’s US Air Force career around the country until his retirement when they settled in Madison County, Fla. There, they began their second careers running the family greyhound business. After twenty plus years of hard work, they finally settled into a retirement of the things Lynn loved most – gardening, working on her paintings, collecting antiques and making a lovely home.

Lynn was an accomplished artist, having shown her paintings at galleries in Madison. She was most proud of her marriage to Jerry, her two children and her two granddaughters, Sydney and Emma Wood, who, as anyone who met Lynn was told, hung the stars and moon.

Lynn wanted all of her friends in Madison to know how much they meant to her – the girls at Davis Industries with whom she worked for many years, the Davis family, Jerry Farnell and all the many friends and acquaintances she and Jerry made over the years.

She spent her final days recounting memories of all those friends and family with whom she was blessed throughout her life, most especially the time she spent with her best friend, Marge Burgess and her family.

Lynn is a beloved grandmother, wife, sister, mother and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris; and brothers: Russell, Harry and Maurice. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jerry Wood; her daughter, Dawn, and husband Randy Langford; her son, Timothy, and wife Colleen Wood; her two granddaughters, Sydney and Emma Wood; her brother, Malcom Howard, and his family; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, located at 235 NW Orange Ave., Madison, Fla., on Friday, March 29, at 3 p.m. and all her friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, Earl B. Hadlow Center, Jacksonville, Fla., (904) 268- 5200.