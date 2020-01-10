Mr. Lemuel Wayne Roberts, 65, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home in Hamilton County, Fla. Lemuel was born on June 3, 1954, in Live Oak, Fla., to the late Clayton Roberts and Maudine Jackson Glisson. He was a graduate of Suwannee High School where he was an award-winning athlete, lettering in both football and track and field, competing in the shot put and in discus throwing.

Lemuel worked in forestry as a Senior Woodsman with Champion for more than 30 years, before co-founding L&W, along with his son, Wayne, in Madison. Lemuel was a big supporter of his community and of the Madison Cowboys Football Program, serving as the president of the Booster Club for many years as well as the play-by-play announcer on the community radio station. He also helped in many community efforts in any way he could. He coached numerous community teams in baseball, softball and volleyball. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Madison Cowboys and Florida State Football, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Lemuel was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be remembered by his family and friends as a generous man. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, DeVesta Ezell.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janie “Booboo” Elizabeth Roberts; two sons: Wayne Roberts, and wife, Laura, of Madison; and Clint Roberts, and wife, Katie, of Pinetta; one sister, LeTrell Simpson, of Gainesville, Ga.; seven grandchildren: Summer, Jessie, Madison, Ava, Max, Trey and Alaina; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison, with Lamar Aman officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taunton Children’s Home at PO Box 870, Wewahitchka, Fla. 32465 or at https://www.tauntonhome.net/support-us.

