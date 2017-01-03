Lee wreck sends local to MCMH hospital

Photo Courtesy of R&R Event Pros

A crash on Friday, Dec. 30, at approximately 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of US Hwy 90 and CR 255, in Lee, sent one person to Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Dec. 30, at approximately 2:20 p.m., a 2012 Toyota Highlander driven by Jeannie Cordora, 42, of Canton, Ga., was traveling south on County Road 255 crossing US Highway 90 in the southbound lane. A 1996 Dodge Ram, driven by Rodney Stampfler, 62, of Madison, was traveling east on US 90, crossing CR 255. Cordora failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection of CR 255 and US 90. Cordora's vehicle entered Stampfler's path, resulting in a collision between Cordora's front bumper and Stampfler's left side driver's door. Cordora's vehicle came to a final rest in the intersection, in the southbound lane of travel, facing south. Stampfler's vehicle came to a final rest in the intersection in the eastbound lane of travel, facing east.

Sophia Cordora, age 12, who was traveling with Jeannie Cordora, and Jeannie Cordora were both unharmed. Stampfler received minor injuries and was transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital. Cordora was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Madison Fire Rescue, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Madison EMS all responded to the scene.