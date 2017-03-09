Lee Town Council hears from small businesses

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Town of Lee held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Mar 7. After the reading of the proposed Ordinance 2017-01, regarding the temporary moratorium on medical marijuana dispensing facilities, two small businesses addressed the council. The first was Darek Severance, owner/operator of Severance Disposal. Severance owns a residential trash service, located in Mayo, Fl. The business was founded in August 2016. He wanted to make sure that the Town of Lee did not have an issue with him soliciting business in the area. The council assured Severance that they had no issues with his legitimate business, and encouraged him to actively seek new contracts in the area. Severance Disposal recently signed a contract with the City of Mayo. Individuals interested in residential trash service can contact Severance Disposal by email at severancedisposal@yahoo.com.

The second business to address the council was Whiffenpooh & Lulu, too. Whiffenpooh, jointly owned by Joyce Bethea and Betty Bell, specializes in embroidery and alterations. The pair have been operating out of an incubator owned by the Town of Lee for four years. Their intention is to purchase a residential home in the city limits and run a home-based business from there. Their reason for addressing the council was to make sure there were no civil ordinances or codes in place that would prevent them from receiving approval. Town Manager John Anderson assured the business owners he did not foresee any issues with their plan.

County Commissioner Rick Davis also addressed the council, primarily to inform it that County Commissioners of Madison County intend to oppose House Bill 17/Senate Bill 1158, which would take home rule away from local governments, which allows local municipalities, such as Lee, to deal with local commerce and business related issues. This home rule has been in place, legislatively, since 1968. Commissioner Davis elaborated that this home rule is what allows the council to directly deal with issues faced by businesses like Severance Disposal and Whiffenpooh & Lulu. The Council agreed with Commissioner Davis’ sentiments and encouraged opposition to the bills.