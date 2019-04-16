Learning As I Go: Thankful

As the Easter season approaches, I find myself thinking about Jesus' sacrifice so many years ago. He lived, died and rose again just because of his deep and profound love for us. He didn't have to give his life, but he did, and during this Easter season, my heart is filled with gratitude and praise.

Even though this season promotes thankfulness and praise, I don't want this to be the only time of year that I stop and say thank you. I want this season to be the beginning of a daily exercise in thankfulness and praise.

I want to challenge you to find something each day that you are thankful for. It can be big or small, but if we look around us and everything we see becomes something we are grateful for, then our whole outlook on life will begin to change.

Be grateful. Say thank you and praise God for all of the blessings in your life. You will find out that you have so many more blessings in your life than you ever realized.

