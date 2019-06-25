Learning As I Go: Something that will last

As a part of our summer kids program, Jeanne, our fearless leader, has been creating a mission-focused craft for the kids to complete and then deliver each week. This week, we had the privilege of taking flowers to some nursing home residents. These weren't real flowers, but handcrafted ones made from pipe cleaners and fabric. As I was leaving, I jokingly told some of the residents, "Now, don't forget to water your flowers!" Of course they smiled and giggled at the silly direction.

Later, I began thinking about those precious flowers. There is no maintenance required. No watering or changing the soil. No trimming or pruning. The residents will get to enjoy the beauty of those flowers for years to come and won't have to worry about them ever dying or fading.

It made me stop and think about my own life. What kinds of things can I leave for others that will never fade or die? My first thought was my faith. I can leave a legacy of faith and I can share about my eternal hope in Jesus with those around me. I can also offer words that build up and spur others on. Words that will ignite passion and build momentum that can be a driving force in someone's life. I can offer my gifts. Maybe instead of simply sharing my food, I could teach someone how to build a garden. It's kind of like the old adage: If you give a man a fish, you feed him for the day, but if you teach him how to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.

Basically, we all have something we can offer to someone else that will not quickly die or fade away. It will require us being intentional and making time for another person. Stop and think about something that you have to offer. Who could you share it with? We all need something that will last. Won't you share with someone this week?

For more inspiration from Christy, visit her blog at christybassadams.com or send comments to christyadams008@gmail.com.