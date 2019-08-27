Learning As I Go: Something is Better than Nothing

Life has gotten busy. Fast! The boys started back to school and they are both playing soccer. My college classes are back in full swing along with several writing projects waiting in the wings. So what did I decide to do? I started exercising again. I don't even know what I was thinking. I dread exercising, especially out in this heat, but I also know if I don't start now then it won't happen at all.

So, on Monday morning, I hit the trail with my Couch to 5K app. Music was blaring, the little robotic lady in my phone kept telling me when to start and stop, and I felt super successful. Wednesday was the same. I was excited to be back in the groove and exercising again. But Friday. That sentence says it all. But Friday. The last place I wanted to be was out in the heat. The last place I wanted to be was on the trail. I almost talked myself out of it, but then I had the thought that something is better than nothing.

Chanting my new mantra, I stepped onto the trail. There was nothing magical about that exercise session. I drug my feet. I shuffled. I grumbled. It was not my best moment. But I showed up and I did it. Even though it wasn't my best day and it took everything within me to make myself exercise, I did it; and I'm glad I did. Something was better than nothing.

Starting new, healthy habits can be hard. Exercising in this heat is not something I look forward to, but if it helps lead to a healthier me, I need to commit and follow through. There are going to be days like Friday, where showing up is about all I can do. But then there are going to be days when everything flows and works together and exercise is absolutely worth it. No matter what kind of day it is, we have to commit to show up.

No matter how hard things get, I challenge you to show up. Be present. Make the attempt. Even a small effort in the right direction is worth it. Something is always better than nothing.

For more inspiration from Christy, visit her blog at christybassadams.com or send comments to christyadams008@gmail.com.