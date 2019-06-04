Learning As I Go: She treasured these things in her heart

As we studied Luke 2:43-51 Sunday evening, I got stuck on the part that says, "And his mother treasured all these things in her heart." As Mary, I'm sure, stopped very often in life and seized those special moments and tucked them away in her heart, I couldn't help but think about the special moments that I have stopped and tucked away within my own heart.

I held his tiny body against my chest for the first time, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

My son slept through the night for the first time and nearly scared me to death, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

He took his first step without my help, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

We had ice cream for the first time and his face lit up like Christmas, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

He went to the nursery today and cried for mama, but I stood around the corner wiping away tears until I heard him laughing and playing, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

He pooped in the potty for the first time and I hollered, "Thank you, Jesus," and I treasured this moment in my heart.

He waltzed into his first day of pre-k and never looked back, and with tears, I treasured this moment in my heart.

He kissed his new brother on the forehead and hugged him, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

He said, "I love you," for the first time, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

I had to reprimand him, but his response made me turn my head in laughter, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

He was reading his Bible just for fun, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

I ran my fingers through his hair, whispering a prayer as he fell asleep in my lap, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

I listened to countless story plots involving superheroes and villains, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

He went to VBS for the first time in a group without mama and did great, and I treasured this moment in my heart.

They are both laying here sleeping while I am typing, and I am listening to them breathe, and I'm thankful as I tuck another treasure deep into my heart.

Each special memory, tucked down deep inside. I don't want to blink because the moments are moving by too fast. But, just like Mary, I am going to continue to stop and tuck those special moments away for another time. One day I am going to be glad that I did. Treasure those moments.

