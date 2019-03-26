Learning As I Go: Buy one get one

Christy Bass Adams: Guest Columnist

Lately, I have been thinking a lot about the verse that says, "Love your neighbor as yourself." What does this look like in my every day walking around life?

For me, I need to start at the most foundational level, my basic needs and care. As a part of loving myself, I make sure that I have food in my stomach, three times a day. So the question now becomes: if I am loving myself by providing for my basic needs, am I loving others the same way? Am I looking for opportunities to help my neighbors get food in their stomachs? Am I willing to help provide food for someone else, exactly as I would for myself?

I would love to respond and say yes, but so many times I am selfish and unwilling. Often I find myself making judgments or wallowing in excuses. But what would it look like if I truly began loving my neighbor by taking care of their physical need of food?

Maybe it would look like buying a grocery gift card every time I go to the store. Or maybe when I find the buy one get one deals then I would share the extra items with someone who is in need. Or maybe I could take the time to get to know my neighbors and friends a little better and pick up boxes from the food pantry or Farmshare programs for them, especially if they don't have a car. Maybe it means that I make enough food for the elderly person up the road every time I cook a meal or I help someone make the right connections to get food stamps or other assistance.

The list could go on and on, but the hard truth that keeps nailing me in the heart is that we are supposed to love our neighbors as ourselves. Are we taking care of others like we would take care of ourselves? Are we feeding those folks who really need it? Are we looking for opportunities or are we turning a blind eye? I need to work hard in this area. How about you? It's as simple as a buy one get one deal. Join with me and let's begin blessing others around us.

