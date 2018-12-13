Learn CPR in 2019

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Do you know CPR? If not, does your job require the knowledge? Now's your chance to learn CPR for infants and children for free. Your five chances to attend CPR class will come once a month, at a location in Tallahassee. This opportunity is sponsored by Florida Healthy Start – Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Health Department and Leon County Emergency Medical Services.

Each class will cover infant and child CPR and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. Upon class completion, each participant will be given a CPR DVD and a mannequin to take home and practice. The classes are free and there is no test to take.

For more information or to register for a class, contact Danielle Brown at (850) 488-0288, ext. 109. You may also email Brown at danielle@capitalareahealthystart.org

The classes will take place on the following dates at the following locations: