Learn CPR, first aid with American Red Cross

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you've always wanted to learn how to be prepared when it comes to saving someone's life, or if you need the proper training to satisfy an OSHA-mandated job requirement, you have the chance to do so. The Madison Public Library is teaming up with American Red Cross to provide CPR and first-aid training to participants of Madison County and surrounding areas on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the American Red Cross, during the first-aid training class, you'll learn how to help non-medical professionals provide assistance in times of crisis. The class will give you an understanding of first-aid best practices for a wide range of conditions, including: asthma emergencies; anaphylaxis; burns; choking; diabetic emergencies; external bleeding; environmental emergencies; heart attack; poisoning; stroke; seizure and neck, head and spinal injuries.

The CPR class will also provide steps and procedures that can potentially save someone's life in a time of danger, including hand placements, body positioning, timing and other useful tips that can keep an adult and a child safe.

The class is free for participants, however, to receive proper certifications, students (high school/college) pay $40 and non-students pay $65. The class is limited to 10 participants so act fast today and call Madison Public Library at (850) 973-6814. For more information about CPR and first-aid, log onto redcross.org.