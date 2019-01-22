Leap of Faith Boutique announces trunk show

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the beginning of February, join Royal Restorations and Remodeling as they welcome Leap of Faith Boutique to their shop with a unique trunk show. A clothing and accessory shop, Leap of Faith Boutique, will offer a variety of items, adding to the many antique and restored items that can be found at Royal Restorations and Remodeling store on Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.

Leap of Faith Boutique began when owner Renae Williams formed her love of clothing and accessories into a part-time business, considering she had a full-time job. Since January of 2016, Williams has traveled to festivals and shows around North Florida and South Georgia with a walk-in shop trailer that offered her customers ease of shopping and plenty of variety.

Among the items that will be sold by Leap of Faith Boutique within Royal Restorations will be necklaces, bracelets and other jewelry, such as earrings, as well as clothing of all kinds, including custom vinyl shirts.

Moving her boutique into Royal Restorations, according to Williams, will allow her business to run as a full-time store while she still remains in her full-time job. Williams states that working with Elizabeth King and the rest of Royal Restorations will allow them both to help grow and support each other.

Celebrating the opening of Leap of Faith Boutique will be a two-day trunk show, presented by Royal Restorations. The trunk show will take place on Friday, Feb. 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be available and door prizes and special deals await those who attend.

Royal Restorations and Remodeling is a local remodeling company for antiques, collectibles, homes and other services. Open Monday through Saturday, Royal Restorations and Remodeling offers a wide variety of tables, chairs, swings, knick-knacks and other timeless items that can be found in their store. The company has also remodeled countless of homes from the 1800s and 1900s.

For more information about Leap of Faith Boutique, log onto facebook.com/leapoffaithboutique. You may also find the shop on Instagram by searching "@leapoffaithboutique." For more information about Royal Restorations, log onto royalrestorationsandremodeling.com or call 1 (800) 414-7608. Royal Restorations is located at 633 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.