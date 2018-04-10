LCVFD Fire Chief- “We are in training”

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Lee Town Council gathered together at city hall on Tuesday, April 3, for their regular scheduled monthly council meeting. In attendance was Mayor Eddie Bell and council members: Ronnie Bass, Shirley vonRoden, Erika Washington and Diane Beck. Also in attendance was Town Manager John Anderson and Deputy Clerk Courtney Bailey.

During the monthly fire report, acting Fire Chief Leroy Rutherford announced that the Lee Community Volunteer Fire Department had a total of ten calls in the month of March: one structure fire; one brush fire "that we couldn't find," said Rutherford; and eight medical assists. It was also announced that "we are in training," said Rutherford.

At the council's meeting in March, Rutherford explained that Chipola Fire College, in Marianna is offering an eight-day class, whereby anyone age 18 or older can become Firefighter I certified. "They provide the meals [and] the housing. All we have to do is pay for the transportation to get them out there and they will reimburse us for the transportation," said Rutherford. The LCFVD now has eight "youthful individuals" interested, and Chipola Fire College will begin toward the end of April, with classes/training in Ocala, in September. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter is encouraged to attend their weekly meeting's every Tuesday. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are held at the LCVFD, located at next to Town Hall at 317 NE County Road 255, in Lee.

Rutherford continued to talk about the Down Home Days festival on Saturday, April 21. He stated that there would be a firefighter challenge with obstacles for kids and adults. Whether a fire truck will be on display is up in the air. "We still want to leave coverage in our districts," said Rutherford.

County Commissioner Rick Davis was in attendance to thank everyone who participated in the Clean Up Madison event that was held on Saturday, March 25. Davis, who participated with the Rotary Club Team, helped clean up the three and a half mile section of County Road 255 from US Hwy. 90 to State Road 6. He stated that alone, the team loaded up 25 bags of debris, litter, etc.

Davis also stated that United States Senator Bill Nelson is trying to get Amtrak line open through Madison County again. Davis continued to state that Nelson is looking into ways to expand broadband internet services throughout the area.

The next regular scheduled meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 8, beginning at 7p.m. The Lee Town Hall is located at 286 County Road 255, in Lee.