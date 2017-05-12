Law Enforcement: Officers bring home national awards

Story Submitted

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Ben Stewart applaud the recent recognition of several personnel with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The actions and dedication of these officers are another example of the sheriff’s office personnel that continually demonstrate and emulate the integrity and professionalism employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Stewart are taking this opportunity to publicly thank each officer for their service to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Madison County and further express their gratitude and appreciation for being allowed to work with the men and women of Madison County.

During the week of May 1, personnel with the sheriff’s office were invited to travel to Philadelphia Pa. to be nationally recognized by the National Criminal Enforcement Association. This organization compares statistical information of officer’s activities across the country and chooses to formally recognize them annually before their peers, as well as receiving specialized advanced training.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force Sergeants Bobby Boatwright and Jarrod Lauth were nationally recognized and awarded plaques for the largest prescription medication seizure in the nation, made by a street level enforcement unit during 2016.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Jared Dewey was nationally recognized by the National Criminal Enforcement Association and awarded plaques for the most fugitives apprehended at a patrol officer’s level and the networking award for the National Criminal Enforcement Association.

Previously employed Madison County Sergeant Brandon Goldman with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Unit, was nationally recognized by the National Criminal Enforcement Association and awarded a plaque for the largest fraudulent pre-paid cash cards.