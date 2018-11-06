Larry Pride, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. He was the second son born to James and Ruby Pride, of Madison. He was an active member of New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, in Madison, until his health failed.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as Sergeant. Later, he was employed by the Madison Fire Department as a firefighter/EMT and then transferred to the City of Madison Police Department until his retirement in 2007.

Forever cherishing his precious memories are his loving and devoted parents, James and Ruby Pride; brothers: James Edward, of Madison; Eugene, of Madison; John (Alesia), of Tallahassee; and Michael, of Tallahassee; Joyce Ann Hazzard (devoted caregiver) and Travis Gillyard (adopted grandson); as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of additional family members and sorrowing friends.

Public visitation will be held, Friday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Ganzy Funeral Home, located at 1171 SW State Road 14, in Madison. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, Nov.10, at 11 a.m., at Pineland Missionary Baptist Church, located at 205 SE Old County Camp Rd., Madison. Reverend Albert L. Barfield will serve as the Eulogist. Mr. Pride will rest in Oak Ridge II Cemetery.

Final arrangements are entrusted to the caring professionals of Ganzy Funeral Home; (850) 973-3267.