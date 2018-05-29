Laney Dowdy, 26, went home to Jesus on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Tallahassee. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones as she entered eternity. She was born Feb. 10, 1992, in Valdosta, to Mike Dowdy and Angela Daugharty Nix.

Laney went to school in Madison County. She was a Psychology major at Valdosta State University and a Catering Assistant at Covington’s Valdosta.

Laney was best known for her spirit of kindness and giving toward others. Her passions included family, music and nature. She was a free spirit with a love for all.

Laney is survived by her father, Mike Dowdy (Rhonda); mother, Angela Daugharty Nix (Thomas); the love of her life, Andrew DeLong; a blended loving group of siblings, including five sisters: Sophia, Lissa, Kina, Jesse, and Delanie; two brothers: Zacc and James; paternal grandparents, Stan and Vicki Dowdy; maternal grandparents Seward and Janice Daugharty; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at Quail Branch Lodge, in Lake Park, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spread a Little Light GoFundMe account to aid the Uganda Orphans Childcare Ministries. (https://www.gofundme.com/2qp45v-spread-a-little-light)