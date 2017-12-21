Land sale contract approved

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the regular meeting of the Board of Madison County Commissioners on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Commissioners approved a contract to sell approximately 67 acres adjacent to the recreation complex for the price of $1,100 per acre. The contract with Ralph Gray ends several weeks of discussion about the property, which consists primarily of wetlands. Gray already owns land adjacent to the county property, and as such, there was no need to provide easement to the property. The county is prohibited from selling “land-locked” property without providing access to that property. Before the decision was made to enter into the contract with Gray, the public was given the opportunity to make comments. No one at the meeting chose to make a public comment, and the Commissioners voted to enter into the contract with Gray with a unanimous vote. Since the land is primarily wetland, Gray plans to use the land for duck-hunting purposes.

The Commissioners approved their consent agenda, which included the appointment of Richard Cone to serve as the District Four Representative to the Planning and Zoning Board. A Madison County emergency medical services certificate of public convenience and necessity was passed. A resolution and support letter for the re-designation of the North Central Florida Rural Area of Opportunity was passed. An approval of a letter of support for the North Florida Economic Development Partnership Staffing Grant application was passed. A resolution and agreement revising the language to the 2017-2020 SHIP (State Housing Initiative Partnership) Local Housing Assistance Plan was passed. Another resolution was passed recognizing and commending the members and coaches of the 2017 Madison County High School varsity football team for outstanding performance.

The Commissioners voted to expand hours of operation at the Eridu, Sirmans and San Pedro solid waste collection sites. The Live Oak Bottom site will now be closed on Tuesdays in order to avoid having both Live Oak Bottom and Cherry Lake sites closed on the same day.

The Commissioners voted to approve a five-year lease of a new MowerMax side-arm boom mower for road-side mowing, to be leased through the leasing company, Leasing 2. The MowerMax features several improvements over current mowers, such as a lower center of gravity, hydrostatic transmission, and other safety features. The total financed in the lease will be $149,526.49. This five-year lease is currently in the budget.

Under-sheriff Epp Richardson addressed the Commissioners about burglaries on the east side of the county. Richardson said extra details had been assigned to the area. Richardson also reminded citizens to lock their doors and not leave valuables in plain view inside vehicles.

The next meeting of the Madison Board of County Commissioners will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be in the board meeting room in the Courthouse Annex, located at 229 SW Pickney St., in Madison.