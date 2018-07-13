Lake Park of Madison to host Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, July 17, enjoy Business After Hours, hosted by Lake Park of Madison, located at 259 SW Captain Brown Rd., in Madison. Madison County Chamber of Commerce members and their guests are invited to visit from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and enjoy great food, fine fellowship and nice refreshments. You can also enter to win door prizes.

Lake Park of Madison is a 120-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility that offers long-term care. They pride themselves on providing gracious, personalized service to their residents and guests.

Lake Park of Madison's executive director is Karen Soehner and the Director of Nursing is Ronda Garner. Together, with all of the skilled staff members, they take great satisfaction in assuring professional care with a personal touch so they can provide a place you can call home.

The Business After Hours mixers have become popular social and networking events offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. They are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthens community and friendship bonds.