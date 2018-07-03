Lake Frances testing complete

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After notice was given for citizens to avoid contact with Lake Frances, City Hall has received results after multiple tests were done to ensure the safeness of the waters.

On Monday, June 25, a report was made to City Hall, revealing a blue surface residue on the east side of Lake Frances. The notice was given, by City Manager Jerome Wyche, to make no contact with the waters of Lake Frances, including fishing.

According to Wyche, the Madison County Health Department conducted several surface water tests on Friday, June 29, for the purpose of checking the status of the lake as there had been plenty of rainfall since the initial test on Monday, June 25. On Saturday, June 30, City Hall received word that all tests results were of negative findings and declared Lake Frances to be safe.

Since then, the warning signs have been removed and citizens may fish in the lake again. For further questions, call City Manager Jerome Wyche at (850) 973-5081.