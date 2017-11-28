Lady Saints split games

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Nov. 10, the New Testament Christian School Lady Saints traveled to Waycross, Ga. to take on the Lady Patriots of Southside Christian School for two games – the middle school team and the varsity team. The Saints’ Middle School girls’ starting line-up for the game was Kristen McClune, Halle Lehman, Jermerial Ross, Conner Creech and Amelia Riegsecker.

This young team stepped onto the court for their first game of the season a little unsure of what they were facing, but they quickly became comfortable with where they were, and

determined to give it their all.

The Saints kept their focus on their “goal” (literally and figuratively); but by the end of the first quarter, the team trailed with a score of 6 to 4.

The Saints were trying to find their groove, and they brought the score to a tie at eight, midway through the second quarter.

The Saints, however, found themselves falling behind the Patriots again. By the end of the third quarter, the Patriots had built a comfortable lead of 26 to 8.

Those Saints were still willing to fight for the win, and they scored 10 points in the final quarter, but the Patriots continued to hold their own. They scored five more points to round out the night with a total of 31 points to end the night with a 31 to 18 win over the Lady Saints.

In spite of their loss, it was obvious to all that those middle school girls have a great deal of fight in them, and it will be fun to watch them mature and grow in the game.

Immediately following the middle school game, the New Testament Varsity Lady Saints stepped onto the court with the hopes of ending the night with a victory. The starting line-up for the Saints was: Sarah Greene, Leanna Kinsey, Erin Taylor, Lexie Reyna, and Ansley Creech.

The Saints were quick to draw first blood in the game, and they never lost the lead. The defense on both ends of the court was heavy; but the New Testament ladies were determined. At the half, the score was 15 to 10. Then they built their lead to seven by the end of the third quarter with a score of 25 to 18, and the final score for the game was 42 to 28.