Lady Broncos wrap season on a positive note

The 2017 Lady Broncos basketball team had a rough start to the season when it started off with four straight losses. The Lady Broncos began their searson against conference foe Suwannee County Middle School and the game went into double overtime with Suwannee coming out on top 28-27. Nia Long led the team with nine points. Ja'Niyah McKnight added seven, Dakayla Hopkins had five, Jakieria Jackson four and Kourtney Kegler two points. The second game was against Brooks County and the final was 28-15 in favor of Brooks County. McKnight lead scorers with 11 points and Hopkins adding four points. The third game was against a tough Lake City team with the Lady Broncos falling 41-11. McKnight led the team with five points, Ke'Niya Arnold added three, Kegler two, and Long with one. The Lady Broncos then traveled to Taylor County and were defeated 19-26. Hopkins and Long led the team with six points each.

The Lady Broncos turned the corner with their first win when they hosted Hamilton County. The final score was Lady Broncos 24 and Hamilton 15. Long led scorers with 12 points. McKnight added six, Hopkins four, and Ariel Akins had two points in the win. The Lady Broncos then traveled to Suwannee for a rematch and came out victorious 24-20. Hopkins had 12 points, McKnight added eight, Kegler and Jada Baynard each had two points in the contest. The next game was at Hamilton with the Lady Broncos coming out on top 31-18. McKnight was the leading scorer for the Lady Broncos with 16 points, followed by Long's six points. Lake City then came to town and dominated the Lady Broncos 37-13. Hopkins had five points in the effort, Akins and Arnold each added three. The Lady Broncos awaited a rematch against Taylor and came out on top 28 to 19. McKnight had 14 points, for the Lady Broncos, while Long had five points.

That win put the Lady Broncos in first place in district going into the tournament with a 4-2 district record and an overall record of 4-5.