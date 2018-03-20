Lady Broncos win slug-fest

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For any fans of hits and scoring who were in attendance when the Madison County Central School (MCCS) Lady Broncos faced the girls’ middle school softball team from Hamilton County High School, they were certainly not disappointed. The Lady Broncos went on the road to Jasper on Wednesday, March, 7, and won a high-scoring match, 19-16. The game started with the two teams each scoring two runs in the first inning. The Lady Broncos began to pull away before Hamilton mounted a comeback and by the end of five innings, the score was tied at 14. The Lady Broncos regained the lead in the sixth inning and held on to win the contest.

Shaniyah Livingston went three-for-four at the plate with four RBIs. Jamerial Weatherspoon was one-for-three with two RBIs. Mackenzi Bochnia had two hits in her three trips to the plate, with one RBI. Tsad Irvine went one-for-three with three RBIs. Jade Fudge was one-for-three with one RBI. Sa’mya Wright was productive at the plate, going one-for-two and gathering two RBIs. Joh’nerica Jackson had one hit in three at-bats while scoring two RBIs.

Whitney Raines pitched four innings, giving up 13 hits, eight earned runs and striking out two. Mackenzi Bochnia picked up the win, pitching 2.2 innings while giving up seven hits, one earned run and four strike-outs. Shea Thompson picked up the save, fanning the last batter in just three pitches.

On Thursday, March 8, the Lady Broncos were back home when they faced in-town rivals, the Lady Panthers from the Madison Creative Arts Academy. The Lady Panthers held a 3-2 advantage after three innings. The Lady Broncos took the lead with a five-run fourth inning. After the two teams traded two runs each in the fifth inning, the game was called with the Lady Broncos ahead 9-5.

Shea Thompson went two-for-four at the plate for the Lady Broncos, driving in two RBIs. Wright had two hits in her four at-bats, chalking up five RBIs. Bochnia was one-for-three with one RBI. Mattie Barnes had one hit and one RBI to show for her two trips to the plate.

Thompson picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Broncos, giving up four hits, one earned run, striking out six in her five innings pitched.

With the win, the Lady Broncos improved their record to 7-4. The next home game for the Lady Broncos will take place on Friday, March 23 when the Lady Broncos take on the Lady Bulldogs of Taylor County Middle School. The first pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at the Madison County Recreational Park.