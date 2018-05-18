Know before you vote: Amendment Two

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This is the second in a series of articles that will appear in the Madison Enterprise-Recorder. Each article will examine one of the 13 proposed constitutional amendments that will be appearing on the Florida elections ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. This week's article takes a look at Amendment 2.

The second of the amendments voters will see on the November, 2018 ballot is not a new amendment. This same amendment was approved by Florida voters in 2008. That amendment set a cap of 10 percent on non-homestead parcels. Currently, that cap is set to expire in January 2019. Amendment Two, if passed, would make that cap permanent.

This amendment affects non-homestead parcels, such as second homes, rental apartments, commercial non-residential properties and vacant land. Just as Amendment One, Amendment Two does not apply to school district taxes.

When the original amendment was passed, it did have an effect on funding for the county government for Madison County. According to Madison County Property Appraiser, Leigh Barfield, in 2009 (the first year in which the cap was in effect) the 10 percent cap resulted in an assessment differential of $1,865,329. Property values fluctuate over time, so this figure would change from year to year. Based on that figure and based on the current assessment rate of 10 mills, this amounts to $18,653 to the county. "It is indeed a big hit to the county, but a substantial savings to our taxpayers," said Barfield.

Madison County Commissioner Alston Kelley expressed concern over continuing a possible funding shortage for the county. "I am all for lower taxes, but at the same time, we have to pay for services. We can't have it both ways," said Kelley. "We [Madison County] are struggling to provide services as it is. This is another burden to small counties."

The Florida Association of Realtors has thrown its support in favor of the amendment. As of Saturday, April 28, the Florida Association of Realtors has contributed $460,000 in support of Amendment 2.

As with any issue, it would be wise for voters to carefully weigh both sides of this amendment and then make the wisest choice.