Know before you vote: Amendment Nine

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This is the ninth in a series of articles that will appear in The Madison Enterprise-Recorder. Each article will examine one of the 13 proposed constitutional amendments that will be appearing on the Florida elections ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 6. This week's article takes a look at Amendment Nine.

Like several of the other proposed constitutional amendments, Florida voters will decide, Amendment Nine covers more than one issue. If the amendment is passed by the Florida voters, it would prohibit offshore oil and gas drilling in Florida's territorial waters. The amendment would also place a ban on "vaping" in enclosed, indoor workplaces.

If passed, the amendment would make changes to Section Seven of Article II and Section 20 of Article X of the Florida Constitution. The following text would be added: "To protect the people of Florida and their environment, drilling for exploration or extraction of oil or natural gas is prohibited on lands beneath all state waters which have not been alienated and that lie between the mean high water line and the outermost boundaries of the state's territorial seas. This prohibition does not apply to the transportation of oil and gas products produced outside of such waters. This subsection is self-executing." The outermost boundary of Florida's territorial seas is 12 nautical miles (13.8 land miles).

The other change that would be made to the constitution would be to add the "use of vapor-generating electronic devices" to the ban on "tobacco smoking in enclosed indoor workplaces." The use of the vapor-generating electronic devices [also known as "vaping"] would still be allowed in private homes unless the home is used as a child care, adult care or health care facility. Vaping would still be allowed in retail tobacco shops and vapor-generating electronic device retailers, as well as designated smoking guest rooms and other public lodgings.

A poll of 605 likely voters was conducted by Cherry Communications and commissioned by the Florida Chamber of Commerce to gauge support or opposition for the various proposed amendments. The sample consisted of 237 Republicans, 249 Democrats and 119 others. The poll was conducted from Friday, May 25, through Saturday, June 2. The results were as follows: 55 percent were in favor of the amendment, 31 percent were opposed and 14 percent were undecided. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus four percent.

In order to become law, this proposed amendment will have to pass with at least 60 percent of the vote in the November election. As with any proposed legislation, one should carefully weigh both sides of the argument and then make the wisest choice.