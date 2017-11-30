Knitting club welcomes new members

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Greenville Public Library opens their doors to the Knitting Club every Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and sometimes past that specified time. Stewart MacIver began the club and now welcomes anyone who will to join him, his mother and other members of the club. Every member in the club knits and crochets a variety of things. Items such as baby hats, blankets and sweaters are made during their time at the club meeting and even in their spare time outside of the club meeting.

All ages are welcomed. For more information, you may contact Stewart MacIver at (850) 371-0042.