Kiwanis’ Light up Madison event postponed

Rick Patrick Greene Publishing, Inc.

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Madison Kiwanis Club's Light up Madison event originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 8. According to Darren Webb, Madison Kiwanis Club President, the decision was made for the safety and enjoyment of everyone involved. “It is our goal to host the best and safest event possible,” said Webb.

Because of the postponement, vendor and parade entries will be accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 5. For more information about Light up Madison, contact any Kiwanis Club member, or call (850) 443-2367. The Madison Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Madison County Extension Office, located on College Loop, in Madison.