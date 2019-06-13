Kids Incorporated to host Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, June 18, join the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and other local Madison County businesses for the monthly Business After Hours, a social networking event hosted by the Chamber. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., enjoy the evening with refreshments and door prizes at Bright Days Kids Incorporated, located at 250 NW Haynes St., in Madison.

Founded in 1972, this 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization provides comprehensive Early Head Start services to over 200 eligible children (six weeks to three years old) and others in Madison County, as well as Jefferson and Leon Counties.

This full-day day-care company welcomes you into their learning space to learn more about what keeps them motivated to teach the future of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.kidsincorporated.org.