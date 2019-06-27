Kids Inc. hosts Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, June 18, Madison County leaders, business owners and local employees of Chamber of Commerce businesses joined together for the monthly Business After Hours social event, held at Kids Incorporated of Madison, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Faculty and staff greeted all guests proudly as attendees were treated to chicken salad and fruit tray refreshments. All attendees were also given an exclusive tour of the facilities, showing them a glimpse of what goes into the making of tomorrow's leaders.

Founded in 1972, this 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization provides comprehensive Early Head Start services to over 200 eligible children (six weeks to three years old) and others in Madison County, as well as Jefferson and Leon Counties.

This full-day day-care company welcomes you into their learning space to learn more about what keeps them motivated to teach the future of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.kidsincorporated.org.

Next month, join Cherry Lake's American Legion Post No. 224 on Tuesday, July 16, as you celebrate another edition of Business After Hours. If you sponsored a flag that is currently flying around the Madison County Courthouse, you will be presented that flag during this event, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post No. 224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Cherry Lake.