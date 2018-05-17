Kevin D. Dunn

Kevin was born in St. Charles, Mo., on July 17, 1958, to the late Charles John and Margaret Irene (Burris) Dunn. Kevin moved in 1971 to Miramar, Fl. He attended St. Stephen's Catholic Church, in Miramar. He attended H.D. Perry Middle School and then co-attended St. John Vienne Seminary, in Miami, and Miramar High School, graduating in the Class of 1976, excelling in all of his classes. He also enjoyed sailing and photography. Directly following graduation, Kevin joined the US Air Force served at Langley Air Force Base (AFB), Va. Following his military service, Kevin attended Broward Community College. After graduating, he attended Florida State University. Kevin continued his education at Nova Southeastern University. Returning to Broward Community College, Kevin taught sailing, leisure services, and graphic arts.

Kevin married Marcy Epstein and moved to Long Island, NY. After the divorce, he returned to Florida. Kevin then moved to Ohio and worked as a graphic artist and photojournalist. Kevin returned to Florida, this time settling in North Florida, in Madison, and then finally, Lake City. While in Madison he worked for the Madison Enterprise-Recorder, the Madison County Carrier, and Valdosta Daily Times, as a photojournalist and helped to move the paper into the electronic graphic arts age.

Kevin's health took a dramatic turnabout 15 years ago and he was not able to work any longer. During this time, Kevin lost his way and found great help in the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) program. He was very active in AA and found himself helping others while still helping his self. During the past few years, he even took on leadership and district leadership roles. He found a calling in the assisting of others and was part of LSG his home group in Lake City.

Kevin was preceded in death by both his parents and a young nephew, Matthew Harvey. Kevin is lovingly survived by siblings: Steven (Karen) Dunn, of Brooksville, Fl.; Kathleen (Peter) Harvey, of Pinetta, Fl.; Brian (Teri) Dunn, of Dania Beach, Fl.; Timothy (Dawn Renner) Dunn, of Madison, Fl.; and Patricia Trevino, of San Antonio, Tx. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, including his friends Barbara Martin and Ken Moore. Kevin will also be greatly missed by his greatest friend and companion, Hank, his service dog.

As per Kevin's wishes, cremation was completed in his hometown of Lake City in the care of the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, Fl. on Saturday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. Catholic Funeral Committal Rites will be bestowed by Deacon Edward Smith, of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. The military honors will be bestowed by the VFW Post 10209, of Spring Hill. Kevin will rest at Florida National Cemetery following services. Kevin was known by his family and friends as a man who "did things his own way" and "he lived his life to the fullest."

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin's memory to a local chapter of AA, or to one's own favorite charity.