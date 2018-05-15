Kerwin Bell speaking in Live Oak

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Kerwin Bell, a former stand-out quarterback for the Florida Gators, will be speaking at the Live Oak Church of God (LOCOG) on Monday, May 21 at 7 p.m. The special event for men and boys is part of an on-going series at LOCOG called, “Iron Sharpens Iron.” Bell is currently the head football coach at Valdosta State University. Doors will open at 6 p.m. LOCOG would like to extend a special invitation to the Madison County High School Cowboys football team for this service. For more information, call LOCOG at (386) 362-2483, or Johnny Philman at (386) 842-5494 or (386) 234-1289. LOCOG is located at 9828 US Hwy. 129 in Live Oak.