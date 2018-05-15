You are here
Kerwin Bell speaking in Live Oak

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Photo Submitted
Kerwin Bell played quarterback for the University of Florida from 1984 to 1987. Bell was named Player of the Year in 1984, and went on to win numerous other awards during his collegiate career.

Kerwin Bell, a former stand-out quarterback for the Florida Gators, will be speaking at the Live Oak Church of God (LOCOG) on Monday, May 21 at 7 p.m. The special event for men and boys is part of an on-going series at LOCOG called, “Iron Sharpens Iron.” Bell is currently the head football coach at Valdosta State University. Doors will open at 6 p.m. LOCOG would like to extend a special invitation to the Madison County High School Cowboys football team for this service. For more information, call LOCOG at (386) 362-2483, or Johnny Philman at (386) 842-5494 or (386) 234-1289. LOCOG is located at 9828 US Hwy. 129 in Live Oak.

