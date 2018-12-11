Kenneth Barnette, 79, passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. He was a very gifted musician, a great teacher and a veteran of the US Army.

Barnette was preceded in death by his parents: George (Joe) and Cosette Barnette; brothers: Rodney and Gilbert Barnette; and grandson, Kevin Stracener.

He is survived by his daughters: Esther Hartlage (Tim) and Sally Lawrence (Brian); sons: George Barnette (Bonnie) and Yancey Barnette (Erin); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.