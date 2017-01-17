Kelvin Kegler named MVP

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) football phenom Kelvin Kegler was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the North team during the 62nd Annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star game on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game was played at The Villages.

During the game, Kegler put the same kind of pressure on the South Florida All-Star offensive team that the Cowboys' opponents experienced all season. During the game, Kegler had six tackles, five quarterback pressures, two quarterback sacks, and two tackles for loss. Even with such a dominating performance from Kegler, the South team won the game with a final score of 38-21.

Kegler plans to sign a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of South Florida, where he plans to study Sports Medicine.