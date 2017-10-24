Mrs. Kelly Comstock Washington, 47, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 in Pinetta surrounded by her family.

Washington was born on Aug. 28, 1970 in Shelbyville, In., to Roland Philip Comstock and Vicki Lynn Fletcher (Sweet). She was raised in Taylor County, Fl., and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved sitting on the front porch and visiting with people.

Washington was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Pinetta United Methodist Church. Washington worked for various companies in retail including West Point Pepperell and Rite Aid in Valdosta, Ga. Kelly had a tremendous work ethic and was employed most recently at South Georgia Pecan as an Assistant Production Manager as well as a Co-Owner of Pinetta Market.

Washington is survived by her husband, William “Bill” R. Washington; mother, Vicki Fletcher (Jerry) of Cherry Lake; father, Ron Comstock (Paula) of Shelbyville, In.; grandfather, Darold Kelly of Cherry Lake; three brothers: Billy Comstock (Barbra) of Boca Raton, Fl., Timmy Comstock of Indianapolis, In., and Jason Fletcher (Leslie); three sisters: TJ Pile (Ben) of Marietta, In., Beth Spurlin of Taylorsville, Ky., and Lori Anglin of Madison; five children: Gene Russell (McKenzie) of Madison, Chris Russell (Amber) of Lake Park, Ga., Carter Washington (Michelle) of Mechanicsville, Va., Billy Washington (Kara) of Pinetta, and Paul Washington of Wilton Manor, Fl.; eight grandchildren: Logan Hart, Kaydence Russell, Ayden Russell, Grace Russell, Joseph Washington, Daniel Washington, Gage Washington, and Lillian Washington; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., at Pinetta United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Blanton officiating. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Pinetta United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinetta United Methodist Church, Gideons International, or Big Bend Hospice. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.