Keep alert for rabies: Second fox tested positive

Story Submitted: Florida Department of Health

After a fox tested positive for rabies on Thursday, May 24, the Florida Department of Health in Madison County is now issuing another rabies alert for the county region in response to a fox that tested positive on Wednesday, July 18.

The residents and visitors of Madison County are asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in the wild animal population in Madison County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public, but they should not get a false sense of security to areas that have not been named as under an alert. Domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.

The rabies alert is to remain in effect for 60 days. The alert is for the entire county and centers around the following boundaries in Madison County: the area of North County Road 53 and Interstate 10; west of Baker Ave. and east of Jim Clark Rd.; and the area east of County Road 225/NE Dusty Miller Ave., west of NE 155, north of NE Hickory Grove Rd. and south of NE Bellville Rd.

According to the Florida Department of Health, an animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided – particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Madison County at (850) 973-5000. For further information on rabies, go to www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and- conditions/rabies/index.html.