Kay L. Hudson, 79, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Kay was born on July 11, 1940, in Muskegon, Mi.

In 1961, Kay married John Hudson. In Madison County, she was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, where she had a great love for the church and Pastor Steve McHargue. She also enjoyed participating in Pine Tree Quilters. Kay was known for her love of her family, her church family, crafts, Madison and all the people in the community.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Hudson; two sons: Darryl and Steve; and two grandchildren: Phillip and Savannah.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m., at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, located at 1218 NE Hickory Grove Rd., in Pinetta.