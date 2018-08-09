Mrs. Kay Carr Moore, age 87, died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at her home.

Funeral Services will be Friday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, with burial at Cherry Lake Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.

Moore was born in Henry County, Al. and lived in Cherry Lake since 1970. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

She is survived by one brother, Bobby Carr, of Atlanta; one sister, Ninie Brady, of Donalsonville, Ga.; two grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Moore; one son and one daughter.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258.