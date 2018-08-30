Kathryn P. Williams, 80, passed away on Aug. 27, 2018, in Madison, Fl. Kathryn was born April 30, 1938, in Lee, Fl. to Sidney Thomas Jordan and Chloe Pauline Jordan (McClamma).

She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Kathryn worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor with Madison Memorial Hospital for 20 years. She was the owner/operator of Kathy's Daycare Center in Madison for 10 years. Kathryn enjoyed fishing, gardening and being in the outdoors.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Thomas Jordan; her mother, Chloe Pauline Jordan (McClamma); her brothers: Clifford Jordan and Clarence Jordan; and her son, Ray L. Williams, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ray L. Williams Sr.; children: Billy Joe Dempsey Sr., Ann Mickel and Ronda Garner (Tommy); her sister, Louise Stout; her grandchildren: BJ Kervin (Callie), Scott Dempsey, Kristen Tyer, Kristen Hendry, Thomas Brown Jr., Rebecca Garner and Kelli Garner; her great-grandchildren: Gabriel Kervin, Alana Kervin, Ian Hendry, Hailey Juarez, Lauryn Juarez, Wade Tyer, Jr., Gatlin Tyer, Eli Brown and Olivia Grantham; as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are being held today, Friday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, in Lee, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Trent Abbott and Rev. Ronnie Combass will be officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Macedonia Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Donations can be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church General Fund 5539 US Hwy. 90 W, Lee, Fl. 32059.

