Kathleen Terrill Upleger, 67, passed away on Monday Nov. 20, at home in Lee. She was born on Oct. 8, 1950 in Mi. to Ralph and Juanita (Hindman) Terrill of Lee.

Upleger loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was one of the bravest and kindest women you could ever meet. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by one brother, Danny Terrill.

Upleger is survived by her two best friends: Asa Smith of Jasper, Fl. and Jeanne Koontz of Madison; two daughters: Crissy Upleger Prince (Rick) of Jacksonville, Fl. and Regina Upleger of Lee; three grandchildren: Chandler Prince, Garrett Prince and Hailey Medina; two sisters: Diana Jones (Jeff) of In. and Debbie Linton (Darryll) of Lee; one brother, Michael Terrill (Caron) of Lee; two nieces: Janet Bailey (Jeff) of Greenville and Jinny Parks (David) of Jennings, Fl.; and one nephew, Jerry Terrill (Melanie) of Lee. She also has seven great nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 1374 W Base St, in Madison.