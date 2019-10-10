Mr. Kary Townsend Sr., 89, of Madison, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crosswinds Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Greenville, Fla.

Kary was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Madison County, to Walter Sr. and Rossie McDaniel Townsend. Kary was the oldest child. At an early age, Kary accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined New Antioch A.M.E. Church, later moving his membership to Jeslamb A.M.E. Church.

Kary attended the public schools of Madison County. In 1946, he was drafted into the United States Army and served until honorably discharging in 1951. He carried out the rest of his military career by serving in the United States Army Reserves.

Kary worked for the Madison County Road Department. He also worked with St. Regis as a logger and in pulpwood. Later in life, he was employed with Buckeye Cellulose, in Perry, Fla., until his retirement.

Kary was joined in Holy Matrimony to Mattie Lue Thompkins. To this union, nine children were born.

Kary was preceded in death by his daughters: Patricia, Barbara and Angela; and his brothers: Walter Townsend Jr. and Robert L. Townsend.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mattie Thompkins Townsend; their children: Kary Jr. (Mary), of Savannah, Ga.; Mark, of Gainesville; and Marvin (Wanda), Thomas (Sheree), Delores and Judy, all of Madison. He is also survived by his children: Harry (Debra Ann), Johnny (Barbara), Gary (Colettle), Leatha, James, Terrance and Cameron; aunt, Robbie Townsend; uncle, Charlie Townsend, both of Lake City, Fla.; son-in-law, Willie Moore, of Valdosta, Ga.; sisters-in-law: Josephine Townsend, of Tampa, Fla.; Julia Vereen, of Belle Glade, Fla.; and Juanita (Charles), of Griffin, Ga.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including his very special friend and roommate, Bennie Lindsey, of Greenville, Fla.

Funeral services are scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m., at Jeslamb A.M.E. Church, located at 185 NE Almond Ave., in Madison. Burial will take place at New Antioch Cemetery, in Lee, Fla. Visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Jeslamb A.M.E. from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Ganzy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-3267.