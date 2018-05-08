Juveniles escape from detention facility

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that on Friday, May 4, at 6:59 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Greenville Hills Juvenile Academy, located at 742 S Greenville Hills Road, in Greenville, in response to a report of two juveniles escaping from the detention facility. Reports stated that the two juveniles escaped by climbing over the barbed wire perimeter fence.

Responding deputies immediately began to canvas the area and a K9 was deployed at the last known sight location. The K9 led the deputies in a southward direction and continued tracking for an extended amount of time before eventually losing the scent.

MCSO Deputies remained in the area and continued to search for the two escapees. At approximately 1:39 a.m., MCSO deputy Scott Newman located the two escapees walking on the side of Interstate 10 near the 245 mile marker. Dep. Newman arrested both escapees without further incident and transported them to the Madison County Jail.

Justice Jeremy Reynolds, 13, of Apopka; and Ernest Lamar Finklea, 15, of Pensacola, were both charged with escape.