Junior Auxiliary presents father-daughter dance

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Dads, get your ties out and make sure your daughter has her tiara, because it's time for the 10th annual Ties and Tiaras father-daughter dance, presented by the Junior Auxiliary of Madison. The dance will take place on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.

Taking place at the Madison Church of God Family Life Center, fathers and their daughters will take the dance floor in this fun occasion. Tickets are $10 per father and can be bought at the Madison County Community Bank, located at 301 E Base St., in Madison.

More information about the 10th annual Ties and Tiaras father-daughter dance can be found by logging onto www.facebook.com/JrAuxiliaryofMadison. The Madison Church of God Family Life Center is located at 771 NE Colin Kelley Hwy., in Madison.