June 10 declared “Poncho” Day

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During Greenville's regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Monday, June 10, the late Odell "Poncho" Livingston was honored through a resolution that declared June 10 as Odell Livingston Day in the Town of Greenville.

Livingston began his career of community service by serving honorably in combat with the United States Army during the Vietnam war. Later, Livingston served for 15 years with the Greenville Police Department, where he served as the Chief of Police for eight years. As the last active member of the police department in the Town of Greenville, Livingston was known as a "gentle giant" who often upheld the community through positive, and sometimes challenging, times.

Recently, the Town of Greenville worked with the Madison County GIS Coordinator to rename Overbrook Street to Poncho Street, also in honor of Livingston.