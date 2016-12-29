Jumping for joy, I’m cancer free

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

For the family of young Catherine “Cat” Maultsby; Christmas of 2016 will be one that will never be forgotten. Amidst all the music and decorations that normally go along with any other holiday season, the Maultsby family received the kind of good news that will make this holiday season stand out even more. On Monday, Dec. 19, Cat was declared officially “cancer free” by her doctors at Shands Children’s Hospital, in Gainesville.

According to Cat, an eighth grade student at the Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA), in March of 2011, she was walking home from the Busy Bee when she tripped and fell. At first it seemed innocent enough, but when pain in her leg persisted, Cat was taken to the doctor for x-rays. That’s when the Maultsby family received the most devastating news a family can receive. There was a tumor on eight-year-old Cat’s left leg. The diagnosis was osteosarcoma. According to the American Cancer Society, osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that starts in the bones. Most osteosarcomas occur in children and young adults. Teens are the most commonly affected age group, although it can occur at any age. According to Cat’s mother, Julie Maultsby, Cat immediately began treatments to hold the tumor in check. Then the difficult decision was made to amputate Cat’s left leg. This was necessary in order to remove the tumor. Fortunately, the tumor was found early and had not spread.

Going through the 18 cycles of chemotherapy treatments over the next seven months would have been difficult for any adult, much less for a child. Cat would have two weeks of treatments, during which time she would be in the hospital for four days, followed by two weeks of recovery time. One of the common side effects of chemotherapy is hair loss, and it was no different for young Cat. But the loss of hair did not dampen this young girl’s spirits. When offered the chance to conceal her hair loss with a wig, Cat refused, saying it was “too hot and too itchy.” Cat did say she would wear a cap when it was cold.

Since her chemotherapy treatments, Cat had been in remission. After a patient has been in remission for five years, they are declared “cancer free.” That was the news from Cat’s pediatric oncologist. It was certainly an emotional day for everyone with plenty of “happy tears” to go around. “Even the doctor had tears of joy in her eyes, because that’s not the kind of news she gets to give everyday,” said Julie Maultsby.

Cat is now a lovely young lady with an easy smile and a fun sense of humor. Cancer may have taken away her leg, but it could not take away her infectious spirit. She enjoys playing on the volleyball team at MCAA. She also plays clarinet in the school band. She says science is her favorite subject and that she wants to go into the medical field, possibly anesthesiology. As her nick-name suggests, Cat does enjoy cats and laughs when she admits that one day she may become a “crazy cat lady” with 20 cats running around. Cat may only have one life, unlike the nine lives other cats are rumored to have, but one can easily see that this young lady’s one life will have something very special in store.

In speaking of the events of the last five years, Julie is thankful for the struggle. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but it has made us stronger people and a stronger family. A lot of good has come of it,” said Julie.

Seeing the smile on Cat’s face can serve as an inspiration for us all, as we head into a new year.