Judith "Judy" Louise Sapp, 72, entered Heaven's gates on Monday, July 8, 2019. Judy was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Montgomery, Ala. She was a loving wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She dedicated her life to Jesus; her husband, Jimmy; her children and her family. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and loved gospel music. Judy touched the lives of all who knew her and was an inspiration to everyone.

She is survived by her husband: Jimmy Sapp, of Pinetta; two daughters: Debbie Thomas and Dana Goolsby (Kenny), both of Wetumpka, Ala.; one brother, John Paul Thornton (Brenda), of Montgomery, Ala.; two sisters: Peggy Jinright, of Wetumpka, Ala.; and Mary Johnson, of Prattville, Ala.; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hickory Grove Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. T.J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, Madison, Fla. is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com.